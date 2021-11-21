Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Get Engie alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.