Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $270.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.51.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $171.82. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

