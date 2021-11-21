Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Head to Head Comparison

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $370,000.00 225.47 -$9.98 million ($0.78) -4.51 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($4.33) -22.79

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entera Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -3,086.76% -118.06% -89.14% Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.65% -21.74%

Risk & Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entera Bio and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $132.82, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

