Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.83.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
