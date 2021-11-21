Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 598,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

EGLX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 2,061,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $511.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

