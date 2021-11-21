Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.73 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $336.72 million 25.31

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.45% 0.50% 3.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 277 1033 1570 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. competitors beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

