Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.