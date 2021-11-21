ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. ePlus has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $139.48.

Shares of ePlus are set to split on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 25,900.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ePlus in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

