EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

