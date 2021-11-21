Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Equifax posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of EFX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.86. 666,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,903. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average is $255.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

