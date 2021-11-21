Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,355. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

