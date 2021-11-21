Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

