Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $92.56 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,622. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

