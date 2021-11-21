Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 2,861,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

