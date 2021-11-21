Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,772 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 57.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Esquire Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ESQ stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

