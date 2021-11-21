Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 2,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

