Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,974.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $36,974.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.