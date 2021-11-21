Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $114.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $136.22 million. Euronav reported sales of $111.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $352.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EURN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 1,619,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is -4.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 74.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 380,291 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

