Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Down 27.1% in October

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.27. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.