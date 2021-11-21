EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Sells $29,048.11 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Darryl Auguste sold 810 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $15,390.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.