Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock remained flat at $$12.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,872 shares of company stock valued at $308,861. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

