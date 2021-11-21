Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

