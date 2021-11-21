Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after acquiring an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $175.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.05. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

