Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 370.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EXPO opened at $125.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $126.14.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,230. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.