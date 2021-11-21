Fabrice Egros Sells 14,030 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

