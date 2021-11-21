Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $13.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. 1,276,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,421. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,460 shares of company stock worth $5,964,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $200,277,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

