Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,675 shares of company stock worth $613,727 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

