Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

OTCMKTS CBAOF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818. Fibra Terrafina has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

