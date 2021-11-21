Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the October 14th total of 3,771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 816.3 days.
OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Fibra UNO
