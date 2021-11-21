Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,500 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the October 14th total of 3,771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 816.3 days.

OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

