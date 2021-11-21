Financial Contrast: Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) versus Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.44 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frontier Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

