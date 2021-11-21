Financial Contrast: Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) vs. SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Indra Sistemas and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 1.97% 8.76% 1.42% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indra Sistemas and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 1 2 1 0 2.00 SSP Group 1 2 7 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indra Sistemas and SSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $3.48 billion 0.63 -$74.42 million $0.23 27.13 SSP Group $1.83 billion 0.79 -$478.46 million N/A N/A

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Summary

Indra Sistemas beats SSP Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors. The company was founded on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

