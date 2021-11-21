Financial Review: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

33.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Toray Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 2.02 -$1.88 billion $3.02 1.45 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.57 $431.98 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 78.23% 10.89% 5.58% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crescent Point Energy and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.98, indicating a potential upside of 81.66%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Toray Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

