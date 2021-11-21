Financial Survey: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Nephros alerts:

This table compares Nephros and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -190.58%

58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 86.43%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 8.87 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -19.53 Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 763.67 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Summary

Nephros beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.