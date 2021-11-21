First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of First American Financial worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

