First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

FCRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,476. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

