First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $222.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

