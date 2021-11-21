First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 7,335 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.06% of Bioventus worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $2,062,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bioventus alerts:

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:BVS opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.02 million and a P/E ratio of -280.40. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.