First Hawaiian Bank Has $708,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Humana by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $434.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.54. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

