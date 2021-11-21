First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 57.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after buying an additional 287,969 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

