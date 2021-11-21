First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

