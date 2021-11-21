First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 129 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth $92,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

