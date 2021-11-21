First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 38.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 187,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

