First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 175,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

