First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $289.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 38.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

