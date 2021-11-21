First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.