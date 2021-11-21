First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $348,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

