First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $557,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $160.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

