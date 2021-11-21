First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $638,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

