First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.