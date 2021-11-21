First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,749 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Buckle were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Buckle by 49.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $50.25 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

